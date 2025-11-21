Telemark Asset Management LLC Increases Position in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group accounts for 4.0% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of CoStar Group worth $44,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 315.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 35.6% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,310.40, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.42. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.82 and a 52 week high of $97.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $833.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $60.00 price objective on CoStar Group and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CoStar Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In related news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $2,258,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 293,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,475,993.99. This represents a 7.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

