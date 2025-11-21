Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 6,596 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 3,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Yukon Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of WFC opened at $82.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $58.42 and a 12 month high of $88.64. The company has a market capitalization of $258.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Weiss Ratings raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cfra Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

