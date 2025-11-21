Seeds Investor LLC Cuts Stock Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Seeds Investor LLC cut its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. YANKCOM Partnership raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 1,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in Danaher by 80.9% in the second quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 38,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,198 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Danaher by 6.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,949,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $385,047,000 after purchasing an additional 115,900 shares in the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,999,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 81,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,632 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.39.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $222.44 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $258.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $157.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $746,997.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,593. This trade represents a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total transaction of $4,773,952.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,454.19. The trade was a 59.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,663. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

