Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 178,298 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,298 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.15% of Vertiv worth $74,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth about $33,389,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Vertiv by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,246,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,456 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 449.9% in the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 17,627 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Vertiv from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Glj Research started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $162.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total transaction of $2,829,240.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,334.02. This trade represents a 63.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $12,822,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 133,333 shares in the company, valued at $17,095,957.26. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 139,298 shares of company stock worth $17,770,188 in the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of VRT opened at $159.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.87. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $202.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.70.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

