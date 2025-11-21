Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in NOV Inc. $NOV

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 133,616 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOV. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 7,018,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $87,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526,754 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NOV by 88.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,146,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $107,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,853 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in NOV during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,742,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,589,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,122,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $275,818,000 after buying an additional 1,329,327 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV Trading Down 5.7%

NOV opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.25. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $16.84.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). NOV had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 4.36%.During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOV has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on NOV from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna set a $17.00 price target on shares of NOV and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on NOV from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.54.

About NOV

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Featured Stories

