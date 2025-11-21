The Allstate Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.
Allstate has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Allstate has a payout ratio of 18.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Allstate to earn $21.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.
Allstate Price Performance
ALL stock opened at $211.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.11 and its 200 day moving average is $201.98. Allstate has a 52 week low of $176.00 and a 52 week high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.
Allstate Company Profile
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.
