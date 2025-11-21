First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Trading Down 0.9%

FPF stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPF. Gridiron Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 9,427.9% in the third quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 2,530,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,868 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after buying an additional 26,222 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 773,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after buying an additional 114,174 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 746,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,736,000 after buying an additional 53,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 411,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

