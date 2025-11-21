First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $19.16 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.03.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LDSF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 284,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 240,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

