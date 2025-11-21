Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Stake Lessened by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,499,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275,489 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,233,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 439.1% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.1%

Capital One Financial stock opened at $202.51 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $143.22 and a one year high of $232.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $128.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.45, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.41, for a total transaction of $438,820.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $21,169,993.26. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $9,583,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 73,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,026.60. This represents a 37.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 274,013 shares of company stock worth $61,045,903 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

