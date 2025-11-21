First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st.

NASDAQ:FTQI opened at $20.23 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $21.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00. The company has a market cap of $720.19 million, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.59.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

