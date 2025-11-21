Seeds Investor LLC Has $545,000 Stock Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Seeds Investor LLC trimmed its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Accenture by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,868,888.12. The trade was a 27.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total value of $623,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,763.30. The trade was a 64.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,225. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.25.

Accenture Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of ACN opened at $241.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $229.40 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

