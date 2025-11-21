First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1425 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of FEMB stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average of $28.89.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

