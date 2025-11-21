Argus Issues Positive Forecast for Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Price

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Argus from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup upgraded Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $68.00 price target on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.92.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 1.6%

TECH opened at $58.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.46. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $79.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.32.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $286.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.02 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.02%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Techne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 11.9% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,437.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 48,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

See Also

