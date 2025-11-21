Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Ashtead Technology (LON:AT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 725 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Ashtead Technology from GBX 825 to GBX 600 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 560 price objective on shares of Ashtead Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 price objective on shares of Ashtead Technology in a report on Monday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 646.25.

Ashtead Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AT opened at GBX 321 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 340.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 382.18. The company has a market capitalization of £254.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.28. Ashtead Technology has a 12 month low of GBX 426 and a 12 month high of GBX 893. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83.

Ashtead Technology (LON:AT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported GBX 21.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ashtead Technology had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 17.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashtead Technology will post 42.8247734 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Ashtead Technology news, insider Jean Cahuzac acquired 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 379 per share, for a total transaction of £32,594. Also, insider Kristin Færøvik bought 4,716 shares of Ashtead Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 359 per share, with a total value of £16,930.44. Insiders bought 48,476 shares of company stock valued at $18,392,364 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ashtead Technology

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers survey and robotics equipment comprising geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, land surveying, positioning, ROV sensors, non-destructive testing, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products.

Featured Stories

