Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 39.10% and a negative net margin of 38.21%.The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter.

Polar Power Stock Down 16.0%

NASDAQ:POLA opened at $2.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51. Polar Power has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Polar Power in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

