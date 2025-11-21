Best Mining Stocks To Consider – November 20th

IREN, Cipher Mining, and Caterpillar are the three Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mining stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that explore for, extract, and process natural resources such as gold, copper, coal, lithium and other minerals. For investors they offer exposure to commodity prices and global demand, but tend to be highly cyclical and carry additional operational, regulatory and geopolitical risks tied to mining projects. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

