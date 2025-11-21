FY2029 EPS Estimates for Talen Energy Increased by Analyst

Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Talen Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $54.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $52.13. The consensus estimate for Talen Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.94 per share.

TLN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $432.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Melius Research raised their price objective on Talen Energy from $427.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Talen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Talen Energy from $442.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.07.

Talen Energy Stock Down 5.5%

Shares of Talen Energy stock opened at $369.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.89, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $405.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.89. Talen Energy has a 52-week low of $158.08 and a 52-week high of $451.28.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Talen Energy had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $812.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Talen Energy by 581.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 75 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

