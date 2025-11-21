Solidion Technology (NASDAQ:STI) Announces Earnings Results

Solidion Technology (NASDAQ:STI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Solidion Technology Stock Down 9.3%

Shares of Solidion Technology stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84. Solidion Technology has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $28.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Solidion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Solidion Technology in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Solidion Technology stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Solidion Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:STI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.32% of Solidion Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Solidion Technology Company Profile

Solidion Technology Inc engages in the development and supply of battery materials, components, cells, and selected module/pack technologies. Its products include advanced anode materials; three classes of solid-state batteries, including silicon-rich all-solid-state lithium-ion cells; anode less lithium metal cells; and lithium-sulfur cells.

