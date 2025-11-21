FY2027 Earnings Forecast for CaliberCos Issued By Sidoti Csr

CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for CaliberCos in a report released on Monday, November 17th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year. The consensus estimate for CaliberCos’ current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share.

Get CaliberCos alerts:

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.38). CaliberCos had a negative net margin of 103.28% and a negative return on equity of 947.22%. The business had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CaliberCos to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Zacks Research raised CaliberCos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CaliberCos in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CWD

CaliberCos Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of CaliberCos stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -0.48. CaliberCos has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CaliberCos

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CaliberCos stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 141,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 15.18% of CaliberCos as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CaliberCos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CaliberCos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaliberCos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.