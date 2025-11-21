Legal & General Group Plc Sells 633,460 Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,452,188 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 633,460 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $693,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,216,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,252,000 after buying an additional 5,917,078 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 48.9% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 14,785,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $886,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853,498 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 81.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,524,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 38.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,994,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,187,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,677,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,603 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.4%

TD opened at $81.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.61. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $82.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TD. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Desjardins upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Toronto Dominion Bank

About Toronto Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.