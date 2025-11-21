Legal & General Group Plc Has $731.26 Million Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,405,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 36,444 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $731,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Amphenol by 132.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,133,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $892,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Amphenol by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,668,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $362,235,000 after acquiring an additional 267,900 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 133.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 69,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,499 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.54.

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $5,750,906.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,723,354. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $16,801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,764. This represents a 61.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,123,270 shares of company stock valued at $152,357,247 over the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE APH opened at $130.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $159.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.35 and a 200-day moving average of $109.65. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $144.37.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The company’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

