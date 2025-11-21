Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Purchases 31,862 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,862 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $22,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 55.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on DoorDash from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on DoorDash from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $255.00 to $253.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.94.

DoorDash Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $187.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.40 and a 12-month high of $285.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.00. The company has a market capitalization of $80.91 billion, a PE ratio of 95.29 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). DoorDash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.31, for a total value of $11,048,707.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 51,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.26, for a total value of $13,235,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $387,390. This represents a 97.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 499,707 shares of company stock worth $127,140,411 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

