FY2027 Earnings Estimate for IDEX Issued By Zacks Research

IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for IDEX in a report issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $9.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.48. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 13.97%.The company had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IEX. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $204.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $180.00 price target on IDEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.86.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IEX opened at $162.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.86. IDEX has a 52-week low of $153.36 and a 52-week high of $237.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 235.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in IDEX during the first quarter worth $909,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 70.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of IDEX by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 55,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

IDEX declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

