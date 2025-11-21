Prudential PLC Grows Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 61.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,514 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,973 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 210.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4,485.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $168.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.90.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $148.20 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $151.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $164.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.81 and its 200 day moving average is $133.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.72%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

