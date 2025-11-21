Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 1,921 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $9,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $768,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,615.08. The trade was a 36.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $530.00 to $484.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Argus reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $568.00 to $554.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $601.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $533.22.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $441.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.52. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.14 and a 52-week high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.76 by $0.16. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.55%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

