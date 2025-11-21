Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires Shares of 748,884 Intapp, Inc. $INTA

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 748,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,657,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Intapp by 27.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 629.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 54,437 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at $9,561,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Intapp in the 1st quarter worth $4,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.30, a P/E/G ratio of 68.23 and a beta of 0.70. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $77.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Intapp had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $139.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Intapp’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Intapp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.190 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intapp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 12th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 1,520 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $68,719.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 442,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,985,577.81. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $347,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,598,775 shares in the company, valued at $243,322,761.50. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTA. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Intapp from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intapp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

View Our Latest Report on Intapp

Intapp Profile

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.