Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires Shares of 748,884 Intapp, Inc. $INTA

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 748,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,657,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Intapp by 27.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 629.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 54,437 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at $9,561,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Intapp in the 1st quarter worth $4,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.
Intapp Stock Down 1.2%
NASDAQ:INTA opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.30, a P/E/G ratio of 68.23 and a beta of 0.70. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $77.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68.
Intapp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 12th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp
In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 1,520 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $68,719.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 442,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,985,577.81. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $347,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,598,775 shares in the company, valued at $243,322,761.50. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on INTA. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Intapp from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intapp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.
Intapp Profile
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
