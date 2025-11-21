7,402 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Bought by Power Wealth Management LLC

Power Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,645,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,067,000 after acquiring an additional 183,336 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 86.0% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,944,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,057,000 after buying an additional 145,788 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Airbnb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,402,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,979,000 after buying an additional 106,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,282,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,755,000 after buying an additional 1,916,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.38, for a total value of $72,828.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 194,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,645,552.28. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total value of $28,475,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 232,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,994,929.90. This trade represents a 50.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,444,514 shares of company stock worth $178,333,882. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $111.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.68 and its 200 day moving average is $128.48. The stock has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Airbnb from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

