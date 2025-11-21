Legal & General Group Plc Sells 35,894 Shares of Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,355,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,894 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $679,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $1,926,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Moody’s by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,372,000 after acquiring an additional 20,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,954,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,167 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $558,934.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 61,082 shares in the company, valued at $29,255,223.90. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,848 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $474.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $84.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.40. Moody’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $378.71 and a 1-year high of $531.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $483.67 and a 200-day moving average of $491.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. Moody’s had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 29.92%.The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $534.00 to $507.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Moody’s from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $520.00 target price on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCO

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.