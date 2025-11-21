NFP Retirement Inc. Has $500,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

NFP Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 56.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,712 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,324,961,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,917,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,331,031 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,840,787,000 after acquiring an additional 921,936 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,556,485,000 after acquiring an additional 815,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 732.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $203,211,000 after purchasing an additional 572,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total transaction of $977,094.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,832.16. This trade represents a 34.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,270. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,329 shares of company stock valued at $5,237,811. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $322.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.57.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4%

McDonald’s stock opened at $303.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $302.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.41. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $276.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $216.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

