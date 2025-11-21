Jacqueline Canney Sells 94 Shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) insider Jacqueline Canney sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.08, for a total transaction of $77,745.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,571.16. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $800.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.54 billion, a PE ratio of 96.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $905.58 and a 200-day moving average of $945.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $678.66 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Friday, December 5th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, October 29th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, December 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.61. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,210,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,599,709,000 after acquiring an additional 315,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,454,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,700,970,000 after purchasing an additional 131,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,574,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,684,445,000 after purchasing an additional 88,057 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,843,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,263,519,000 after purchasing an additional 188,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,589,235,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho set a $1,150.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,093.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,159.66.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

