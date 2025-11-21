The Boeing Company $BA Shares Sold by PKS Advisory Services LLC

PKS Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth $378,459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,197,468,000 after buying an additional 1,212,327 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3,581.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 711,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $149,149,000 after buying an additional 692,489 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $129,231,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $98,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Loop Capital set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.09.

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $270,003.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,904.96. This trade represents a 8.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $179.53 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $242.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.54. The company has a market capitalization of $136.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The business had revenue of $23.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($10.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

