Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in Tesla by 59.7% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 270.0% during the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Tesla by 400.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TSLA shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $548.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Dbs Bank upgraded Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $490.00 to $482.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.31.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $395.05 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 263.37, a P/E/G ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $433.65 and its 200-day moving average is $363.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

