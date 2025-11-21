Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Stonebrook Private Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,226 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.9% of Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $435.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. KeyCorp set a $460.00 price target on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.21.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $346.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $386.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 88.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,483,192. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

