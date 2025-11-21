FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 84.1% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT opened at $264.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.13. The firm has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.20. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.04 and a 1-year high of $279.80.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLT. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $291.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.31.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

