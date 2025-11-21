NFP Retirement Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,815 Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

NFP Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,815 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 84.7% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $74,760,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $112,183,364.02. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,537,755 shares of company stock valued at $642,644,973. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $117.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.21. The firm has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $168.08.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $180.00 price objective on Dell Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.85.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

