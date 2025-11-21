Renaissance Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.8% of Renaissance Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $46,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $346.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $386.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $348.54 and its 200 day moving average is $298.92.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at $246,412,152.04. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,483,192. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

