Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 175,394 Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics $MLTX

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,259,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,394 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics were worth $59,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MLTX. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 114.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MLTX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen sold 6,494,151 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $46,822,828.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,420,000. This trade represents a 76.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLTX opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average is $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.50. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.21). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

