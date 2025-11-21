Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Makes New $47.44 Million Investment in XPO, Inc. $XPO

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 375,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,437,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in XPO by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,073,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,052,000 after buying an additional 306,928 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in XPO by 246.4% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,005,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,394 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in XPO by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,572,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,170,000 after acquiring an additional 163,300 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of XPO in the second quarter worth $108,218,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 760,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,770,000 after purchasing an additional 65,023 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $438,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,360. This trade represents a 35.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of XPO from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of XPO from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of XPO in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $148.15.

NYSE:XPO opened at $125.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.92 and a 200-day moving average of $127.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $161.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($2,243.00) million during the quarter. XPO had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 26.48%. Analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

