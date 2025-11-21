Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 15,006 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,006 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $42,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,427,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,683,000 after purchasing an additional 553,862 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,375,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,354,000 after buying an additional 133,800 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,135,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,406,000 after acquiring an additional 920,618 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,230,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,920,000 after acquiring an additional 184,230 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,360,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,253,000 after acquiring an additional 60,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $67.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.21. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.29. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $63.15 and a one year high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.46%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.050 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 66.44%.

MKC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.22.

In related news, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $3,293,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 246,762 shares in the company, valued at $16,251,745.32. This represents a 16.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brendan M. Foley sold 57,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $3,746,360.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 108,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,123,225.12. The trade was a 34.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,158 shares of company stock worth $9,557,324. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

