White Pine Capital LLC Purchases 327 Shares of Hubbell Inc $HUBB

White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 400.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 271.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $407.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.80. Hubbell Inc has a 1 year low of $299.42 and a 1 year high of $484.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.19. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.100-18.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $417.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hubbell from $431.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $429.24 per share, for a total transaction of $186,719.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 19,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,192,045.40. This trade represents a 2.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.50, for a total transaction of $1,152,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,202.50. This represents a 34.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

