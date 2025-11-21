Traub Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $981.04 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,086.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $997.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $837.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $1.857 per share. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.76%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASML. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,076.33.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

