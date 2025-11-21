Q3 Earnings Forecast for Amazon.com Issued By Zacks Research

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2027 EPS estimates for Amazon.com in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.94. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $6.31 per share.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. President Capital raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.70.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $217.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.92 and a 200 day moving average of $221.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,043,495.19. Following the sale, the director directly owned 80,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,900.90. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total transaction of $1,113,284.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 498,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,931,933.22. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 43,357 shares of company stock valued at $10,607,215 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 27,702 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 4,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.