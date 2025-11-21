YANKCOM Partnership Acquires 7,450 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMT

YANKCOM Partnership increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) by 160.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the quarter. YANKCOM Partnership’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSMT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 168,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 17,958 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 211,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 213,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 38,654 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 21,198 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSMT opened at $23.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.88. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.87 and a 52-week high of $23.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.0514 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.