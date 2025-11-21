White Pine Capital LLC Buys 1,495 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $IGSB

White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 133,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 36,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 49.0% during the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $53.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.70.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1971 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

