White Pine Capital LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. $CECO

White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 224.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 20.3% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average is $40.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.36 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. CECO Environmental has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CECO. Northland Securities set a $60.00 target price on CECO Environmental in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.60.

Insider Transactions at CECO Environmental

In other CECO Environmental news, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 98,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $4,949,195.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 410,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,726,625.75. The trade was a 19.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.93 per share, with a total value of $140,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,865. The trade was a 3.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,500 shares of company stock worth $339,915 and sold 300,000 shares worth $15,104,854. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

