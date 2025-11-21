Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 3,555 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 354.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $589,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,057,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,699,892,000 after buying an additional 296,719 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 42.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG opened at $218.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.07 and a 200-day moving average of $234.21. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.43 and a 1-year high of $258.75.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RSG shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.91.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

