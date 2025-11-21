White Pine Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. $AMBA

White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 32.2% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 0.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Ambarella by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Ambarella by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 14,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 189,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 132,866 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Insider Activity at Ambarella

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $391,431.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 788,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,664,630.47. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total transaction of $227,452.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,314 shares in the company, valued at $624,469.32. The trade was a 26.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 35,227 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,131 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMBA shares. Summit Insights raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Ambarella from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Ambarella to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ambarella

Ambarella Stock Down 4.7%

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $83.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.49 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.59. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $96.69.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $95.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.01 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 25.46%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Ambarella has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Profile

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.