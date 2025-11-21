White Pine Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. $AMBA

White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 32.2% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 0.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Ambarella by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Ambarella by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 14,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 189,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 132,866 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Ambarella
In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $391,431.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 788,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,664,630.47. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total transaction of $227,452.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,314 shares in the company, valued at $624,469.32. The trade was a 26.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 35,227 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,131 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ambarella
Ambarella Stock Down 4.7%
NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $83.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.49 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.59. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $96.69.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $95.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.01 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 25.46%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Ambarella has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ambarella Profile
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ambarella
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Big Tech Stocks Sliding: What’s Behind the Drop?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Wall Street Sees a Winner in Take-Two Stock. Should You?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Datavault AI Just Raised Guidance by 400%—Are You Paying Attention?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.