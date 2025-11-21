YANKCOM Partnership Has $505,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMQ

YANKCOM Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSMQ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,719.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 234,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,910,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 754.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 101,283 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 423,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after buying an additional 63,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after buying an additional 37,518 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMQ stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.57. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $23.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a $0.0516 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

