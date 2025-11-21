Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Trading 16.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Free Report) were up 16.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 422,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 292,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.42, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06.

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 50% interest in the Midas South located in Elko County, Nevada; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County, Nevada.

