Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $39.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 487.88 and a beta of 1.64. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $52.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.62.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $177.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.297-0.363 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 541.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 665,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,038,000 after purchasing an additional 561,571 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 360.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 171,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

